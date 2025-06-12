Striking Butler Hospital employees launch 30-day sit-in

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Hundreds of unionized Butler Hospital employees began a 30-hour sit-in Thursday protesting the lack of progress in an ongoing strike that is now a month long.

About 800 members of Service Employees International Union 1199 New England at Butler Hospital began an open-ended strike on May 15

to address steadily rising rates of workplace violence, short staffing and low wages. They have

been working without a contract since March 31.

The striking employees began their sit-in demanding

Michael Wagner, Care New England CEO, and Mary Marran, Butler Hospital president, stop prolonging returning to the bargaining table to settle a fair contract, with or without a federal mediator.

Union members and Care New England management have previously met with federal mediators several times in attempts to reach an agreement.

Marran, president and chief operating officer of Butler, said a bargaining session is scheduled for June 17.

"While we respect the right to peaceful demonstration, it is disheartening that after 29 days on strike, the union appears more focused on public theatrics than on returning to the bargaining table to achieve real progress," Marran said. "Butler Hospital remains fully committed to reaching a fair and fiscally responsible agreement with SEIU 1199 NE."

On June 3,

Butler Hospital started posting job openings to permanently replace unionized employees. Union representatives said they were notified on May 29 that Butler would begin posting positions for permanent replacements, including day shift roles across all departments.

According to federal law, employees who are permanently replaced will not return to work once the strike ends. Instead, those employees will be placed on a “preferential hire list” and be able to return to work once a position is available. Marran said in a statement on June 3 that employees are welcome back “at any time.”

On May 19, the striking

employees

received a letter from Care New England Health System, which operates Butler, stating that their last paycheck would be May 23 and they would not receive another paycheck if they do not report to work. Also, medical, dental and vision insurance benefits were set to expire on May 31, a move in line with federal law, Marran said.

In a statement to Providence Business News Thursday,