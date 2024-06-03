Strong summer refinery production drops R.I., Mass. gas prices

TOPICS
“Ample supplies of gasoline and strong domestic production are key factors in recent price declines, buoyed by tepid demand so far this year,” said Jillian Young, AAA Northeast's director of public relations. “Many petroleum market participants are eyeing the EIA’s release later this week of demand figures from the Memorial Day holiday for guidance. If production continues at its current clip, even spectacular demand over the holiday weekend might do little to move pump prices higher.”Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averages $4.12 per gallon, premium gas averages $4.46 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $4.19 per gallon, AAA Northeast says. A year ago, the price of regular gas in Rhode Island was $3.51 per gallon. In Massachusetts, the average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gas dropped 2 cents, to $3.51 per gallon. Midgrade gas in the Bay State averages $4.04 per gallon, premium gas averages $4.41 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $4.11 per gallon. A year ago, the price of regular gas in Massachusetts was $3.52 per gallon.