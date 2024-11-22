Strong teams endure

Attracting and retaining top talent has become more challenging in these changing times. Many people have reevaluated their values and redefined what is important to them when it comes to work-life balance. Hybrid opportunities and flexible schedules now dominate the job market. This new way of work challenges our traditional tools for team building, yet the one thing that remains constant is the need for healthy, respectful workplace cultures. A strong leader knows the importance of building a strong team. Here are some critical components that leaders should consider. First, staff members want to be seen and appreciated for who they are and what they can bring to the organization. A diverse, welcoming, inclusive environment is essential. Your philosophy on what that means and how it looks should be agreed upon by top leadership and incorporated into your onboarding plans. Fostering peer-to-peer relationships by incorporating icebreakers and team-building time into meeting agendas helps teammates see each other as individuals, promote empathy and create mutual respect. A standard predictor of high employee retention is whether they believe they have a good friend at work. Opportunities for growth and for feeling a sense of purpose in one’s work are incredibly important. Leaders who allow people to build on their strengths and encourage professional development create high-functioning teams and high employee satisfaction. I hope you have people who inspired you, coached you, and mentored you, someone who saw that special something in you and supported your growth. Let’s all do that for our staff and each other!