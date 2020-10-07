Students invited to enter designs, prepare video for Congressional App Challenge

PROVIDENCE – High school students who live in or attend school in the First Congressional District are invited by U.S. Rep. David N. Cicilline, D-R.I., to submit designs for the 2020 Congressional App Challenge.

Designs for the annual contest can be apps for mobile, tablet or personal computers on a platform of the designer’s choice, according to a news release from Cicilline’s office.

Cicilline is hosting the competition again this year, which offers real-world experience to students who enter. The nationwide contest was established in 2013.

“I always look forward to seeing the apps that are submitted,” Cicilline said in a statement.

The competition – geared toward getting students involved in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields – allows individual or team competitors, up to groups of four. Competitors must submit a video explaining what they learned in preparing their app along with the app itself.

The deadline to register is Oct. 19.

After the winning app is chosen by a panel of local academic, software and entrepreneurial experts, it’s featured on the U.S. House of Representatives website and in U.S. Capitol exhibition.

For more, email Andre Herrera, deputy director of intergovernmental affairs, call 401-729-5600, or visit congressionalappchallenge.us/students/learn-to-code.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.