Students key in URI’s $2B annual economic impact on state, Parlange says

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – A new economic impact report released Thursday credits the University of Rhode Island for generating $2 billion in annual economic activity across the state. However, URI President Marc Parlange is quick to point out another key economic resource – its students. Seventy percent of in-state students and 40% of out-of-state students who attend the university, remain in Rhode Island after graduation, providing a key pipeline to The Ocean State's workforce, Parlange said Thursday. "Rhode Island is being strengthened by this," Parlange said. "It's key to the vitality of the state." The university currently has 47,000 active alumni living in Rhode Island. The university supports nearly 18,000 jobs while producing $135.2 million in tax revenue, according to the report. "URI is immersed in every aspect of the state so we are well integrated with the state's prosperity," he said. "Nowhere else is this the case for another school." For example, Parlange cited that the university has students in every school district in the state and produces the most teachers out of any Rhode Island institution. "What's important is the role of the flagship research universities for the state of Rhode Island," Parlange said. "We play a leading role in attracting students but also doing research relevant to the state." The report positions the university as one of Rhode Island's most significant economic drivers, with the flagship public research university returning $17.39 to the state's economy for every $1 invested by taxpayers. The study also found that URI generates $1.17 in statewide tax revenue for each dollar of state investment. "University of Rhode Island is proud to serve as a powerful engine of growth and opportunity for Rhode Island," Parlange said. "Through education, research and partnerships with industry and communities, URI is helping to build a stronger, more innovative and more resilient economy for the state." The university supports 17,799 jobs statewide, meaning one out of every 33 jobs in Rhode Island is connected to the school. Those positions include faculty, researchers and staff employed directly by the university, as well as thousands more supported through research activity, supply chains, student spending and visitor spending tied to university events and programs. The university's research enterprise alone generates $520.4 million in statewide economic activity and supports 6,350 jobs. Much of this impact stems from externally sponsored research funding that brings new federal and private investment into Rhode Island. URI researchers are advancing discovery in fields including oceanography, engineering, cybersecurity, environmental science, health sciences and advanced materials. Parlange emphasized the importance of public awareness of the University of Rhode Island's impact. "It's very important for taxpayers of Rhode Island to really appreciate what a gem and what value the university brings to the state and how important it is," he said. Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor at the Providence Business News. He can be reached at mudambi@pbn.com.