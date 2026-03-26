Students key in URI’s $2B annual economic impact on state, Parlange says

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AN ECONOMIC IMPACT report released Thursday showed that The University of Rhode Island generated $2 billion annually for the state economy. COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – A new economic impact report released Thursday credits the University of Rhode Island for generating $2 billion in annual economic activity across the state. However, URI President Marc Parlange is quick to point out another key economic resource – its students. Seventy percent of in-state students and 40% of out-of-state students who

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