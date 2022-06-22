Study finds R.I. has sixth-fastest internet speed in U.S.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island has the sixth-fastest internet speed in the U.S., according to a report from hotdog.com released June 21.

The analysis found that Rhode Island has a statewide average download speed of 134.5 megabits per second, which was 13% faster than the national average. Data also showed 75% of Rhode Island residents had broadband internet and 78.1% of households had a desktop or laptop computer.

The average speed nationally was 119 Mbps, with 70.3% of Americans having broadband internet and 78.3% of U.S. residents having a desktop or laptop computer.

To determine its rankings, researchers from the internet television resource website ranked states based on the average download speed measured in megabits per second. Speeds were measured between February 2021 and March 2022 from more than 2,500 cities in the U.S.

Delaware had the fastest internet speed in the U.S. It’s average statewide speed was 145.8 Mbps, which was 22.5% faster than the national average.

Massachusetts had the fastest internet speed in New England, ranked No. 5 overall, with an average download speed of 138.1 Mbps, which was 16% faster than the national average.

West Virginia had the slowest internet speed at 60.7 Mbps, which was 64.3% slower than the national average.

Among the rest of New England, New Hampshire’s internet speed was No. 11 in the U.S. at 127.7 Mbps, which was 7.3% faster than the national average; Connecticut was No. 19 at 112.6 Mpbs, which was 5.4% slower than the national average; Vermont was No. 38 at 89.6 Mbps, which was 24.7% slower than the national average; and Maine was No. 47 at 71.8 Mbps, which was 39.7% slower than the national average.