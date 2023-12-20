Study: Inflation-adjusted R.I. visitor spending in 2022 reached 93% of pre-COVID levels

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

PROVIDENCE – A new report by the R.I. Hospitality Association and a group of Salve Regina University undergraduates shows hospitality and tourism spending in 2022 trailed 2019 levels by $550 million. RIHA partnered with Salve Regina’s ECN-307 Intro to Econometrics class in what they called a “rigorous” analysis of Rhode Island’s tourism sector, adjusting the…