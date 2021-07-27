Study: More than 25% of R.I. renters at risk of losing homes

Register to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Already a Subscriber or Registrant? Login now Register to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Register Now

PROVIDENCE – With the end coming soon for a federal moratorium on evictions – a measure put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic – more than one-quarter of Rhode Island renters may be at risk of losing their homes, according to a new study. But help is on the way, said a spokesperson for a…