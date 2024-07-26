Study: PC’s sports teams generate $100M in annual economic impact across R.I.

ACCORDING TO A STUDY by Philadelphia-based consulting firm EConsultSolutions Inc., Providence College's athletic programs, including the men's basketball team, generate approximately $100.3 million in total economic impact across Rhode Island annually, creating and/or generating 630 jobs in the process. / PBN FILE PHOTO/JAMES BESSETTE
PROVIDENCE – Friartown has become quite financially beneficial to the Ocean State on an annual basis, and a new report showcases just how much of a monetary impact Providence College athletics has had on the state. The Dominican Friars college on Thursday released results of its first economic impact study, showing that PC’s athletic programs

