Study: PC’s sports teams generate $100M in annual economic impact across R.I.

Friartown has become quite financially beneficial to the Ocean State on an annual basis, and a new report showcases just how much of a monetary impact Providence College athletics has had on the state.
The Dominican Friars college on Thursday released results of its first economic impact study, showing that PC’s athletic programs have risen to where they are “an important component” for Rhode Island’s economy, the state’s capital city notwithstanding. The report, titled “Friars Forever: The Economic and Social Impact of Providence College Athletics
” and commissioned by the college’s athletic department by Philadelphia-based consulting firm EConsultSolutions Inc., notes that PC’s sports programs generate approximately $100.3 million in total economic impact across Rhode Island, creating and/or generating 630 jobs in the process.
PC spokesperson Steven Maurano told Providence Business News via email the college commissioned the report because PC had a strong year for attendance at its men’s basketball games held at Amica Mutual Pavilion downtown, and wanted to see what impact it had not only on that program, but also all of PC’s men’s and women’s athletic programs. PC has teams competing in 19 different NCAA Division I sports between the Big East Conference and Hockey East. However, only three teams – men’s basketball, women’s basketball and men’s hockey – charge admission for attending games and only the men’s basketball team plays its home games off campus.
The report notes that of that $100.3 million in economic impact generated, $65.9 million of it was in the city. Plus, approximately 450 jobs were created and/or supported within Rhode Island’s state capital because of PC athletics, according to the study.
Maurano said the report found that PC’s athletic programs created or supported jobs in multiple industries. Among them he said are air and ground transportation; event planning, management and facilitation; hotels; restaurants; bars; retail establishments; construction; and architectural.
ACCORDING TO THE REPORT from EConsultSolutions Inc., 401,180 total people attend Providence College’s athletic events in a typical year, including 340,860 attending men’s basketball, women’s basketball and men’s hockey games. / PBN PHOTO/JAMES BESSETTE[/caption]
The report states that 401,180 total people attend PC’s athletic events in a typical year, including 340,860 attending men’s basketball, women’s basketball and men’s hockey games. Unsurprisingly, the men’s basketball team annually attracts 285,400 people to games, averaging 13,520 ticketed visitors per game at the AMP, according to the report. That is close to double what the Providence Bruins – the Boston Bruins’ American Hockey League affiliate – draw per game at the AMP annually.
As a result, $24 million annually in local economic impact supported by visitor spending is associated with PC’s men’s basketball team, according to the report, nearly a quarter of the overall economic impact on the state by PC athletics. Plus, the report estimates that the aggregate amount of spending totals at PC’s athletic events either on campus or at the AMP is approximately $34 million – representative of dollars spent on local retail, dining, transportation and lodging.
“The influx of spending by Friar fans, opposing teams, and other visitors has a multiplier effect throughout both Providence and Rhode Island – helping to support the economy across the state,” the report states. “Combined, the visitor spending generated by all of Providence College Athletics intercollegiate events and non-athletics events supports a consistent economic linchpin for the local and state economies.”
Reputational enhancement with PC and the state for teams’ success, student-athletes spending time performing community service and an increased interest in the college have also positively impacted Rhode Island’s economy as well, the report states.
The report also states that other ancillary impacts have been supported by PC athletics. The first is the purchase of PC-licensed merchandise in locations other than on campus and at times other than when visitors are on campus for an event. The second is media buys associated with broadcasted or streamed PC athletics events, men’s basketball especially. The third, the report says, is new student-athlete spending derived from name, image and likeness funds where student-athletes can be compensated for their participation in collegiate athletics.
When asked if this study could also be helpful for both marketing the college and for recruitment of student-athletes to PC, especially with NIL opportunities with businesses that have seen positive economic impact from PC athletics, Maurano said it’s “a bit early to tell.” However, PC Vice President and Director of Athletics Steven Napolillo said in a statement that as PC competes in a “new college landscape,” where NIL is a driving factor for athletic success, the college’s partnerships with the city, state and local businesses “will be critical” as PC looks to continue to make the AMP, Schneider Arena and Alumni Hall “some of the best facilities in the country.”
“We look forward to working with city and state officials to sustain long-term excellence in our athletic department,” Napolillo said.
