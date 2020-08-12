Study: R.I. among states with biggest Q2 tech hiring-growth increases Y/Y

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island was named as one of three states seeing the largest increase in growth of hiring of technologists, according to the second-quarter Tech Job Report recently released by Dice, a Colorado-based technology career hub.

Idaho and New Jersey round out the top three states seeing the largest growth of hiring of technologists in the second quarter year over year, according to a news release.

Massachusetts ranks in the top 10 for technology job postings in the second quarter, according to the study, at No. 9 – down 10% year over year, with Rhode Island ranked at No. 36 nationwide.

Compared with the first quarter of the year in the United States, “June’s rise in job postings for nearly all key tech occupations and hubs suggests that employee confidence is returning … in some cases, a return to levels consistent with pre-COVID numbers. The latest data suggests that companies are now starting to engage in long-term planning,” Dice said in the release.

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, new-product development took somewhat of a backseat to security, systems and infrastructure issues, said Michelle Marian, chief marketing officer of DHI Group Inc., Dice’s parent company, with more employees working from home.

But there has been a shift, she said, indicating a positive outlook among employers.

“Job postings for product management rose by 28% between May and June, followed by Java at 20%, which suggests that, with increasing confidence, employers will feel more optimistic to invest in new-product development to differentiate and capitalize on the changing landscape,” said Marian in a statement.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.