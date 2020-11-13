Study: R.I. has lowest internet costs in country

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island had the least-expensive internet in the United States, according to a report from Highspeedinternet.com on Friday.
Rhode Island internet was found to be 63 cents per megabyte per second for 2020, much lower than the national average of $3.91 per megabyte per second.
The study found that states with more rural areas pay more on average than other states. The most-expensive states for internet were Wyoming ($7.84), North Dakota ($7.57) and Montana ($7.28).
Other New England internet costs per Megabit per second:
- Massachusetts: $1.13, second lowest of all states in the country
- Connecticut: $2.06
- New Hampshire: $277
- Vermont: $2.96
- Maine: $3.08
The study compiled proprietary data from 350,000 internet packages across the country.
The full study can be found online.
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.