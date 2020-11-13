Study: R.I. has lowest internet costs in country

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island had the least-expensive internet in the United States, according to a report from Highspeedinternet.com on Friday.

Rhode Island internet was found to be 63 cents per megabyte per second for 2020, much lower than the national average of $3.91 per megabyte per second.

The study found that states with more rural areas pay more on average than other states. The most-expensive states for internet were Wyoming ($7.84), North Dakota ($7.57) and Montana ($7.28).

Other New England internet costs per Megabit per second:

Massachusetts: $1.13, second lowest of all states in the country

Connecticut: $2.06

New Hampshire: $277

Vermont: $2.96

Maine: $3.08

The study compiled proprietary data from 350,000 internet packages across the country.

The full study can be found online.