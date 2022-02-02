Study: R.I. ranked 14th-worst state for potholes

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island was ranked the 14th-worst state for potholes in the U.S. based on internet searches on pothole-related complaints, according to a study by QuoteWizard by Lendingtree.

The study found Washington led the nation in the most complaints about potholes, with Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska and Ohio rounding out the top five. Wyoming had the fewest pothole problems, followed by Nevada, Arkansas, Utah and Arizona.

Analysts looked at Google search statistics going back to 2004 to determine the rankings.

Yakima, Wash., was ranked the nation’s top city for pothole problems followed by Grand Junction, Colo., Spokane, Wash., Lafayette, Ind., and Seattle, Wash.

No Rhode Island cities were listed; however, New England cities Burlington, Vt., (sixth), Springfield, Mass. (eighth), and Hartford, Conn. (46) were among the top 50 worst in the nation.

The study also found drivers between the ages of 35 and 44 hit more potholes than any other age group, with the average repair costs at $306.

QuoteWizard offers the following tips to protect your car from pothole damage:

Make sure your tires are properly inflated

Make sure your tread grooves are deep enough too. If they’re not, buy new tires

If avoiding a pothole isn’t possible, slow down, keep your foot off the brake pedal, and try to straighten the steering wheel before impact