Study: R.I.’s access to Medicare Advantage drug plans best in the nation

PROVIDENCE – A new MedicareAdvantage.com report finds that Rhode Island seniors have the best access in the nation to Medicare Advantage prescription drug plans for 2021.

The study, an analysis of newly released data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, shows that 69% of prescription drug plans offered in the state are rated four stars or higher, topping the national average of 59%.

In addition, average prescription drug deductibles in the Ocean State, at $60.63, are more than $100 less than what seniors across the United States pay on average.

A total of 20 plans are available in Rhode Island, and the average premium comes in at $42.50.

Massachusetts is ranked No. 18 in the nation, with 52 plans available, an average premium of $73.43 and an average drug deductible of $231.07. Ninety-three percent of plans in the Bay State are rated four stars or higher, according to the report.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.