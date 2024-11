We have a great line-up of panelists for the summit in addition to accomplished honorees to recognize! Register today

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island’s average credit score ranked No. 20 in the nation for the second consecutive year, according to a recent study by WalletHub. Researchers for the personal-finance website compared the average credit scores of residents in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia as of October 2024, based on TransUnion

Researchers for the personal-finance website compared the average credit scores of residents in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia as of October 2024, based on TransUnion data.

Despite Rhode Island’s average credit score of 709 placing the Ocean State among the upper half of states with higher scores in the nation, it was the lowest score in the New England region.

Minnesota had the highest average credit score at 726; followed by New Hampshire and Vermont, both of which had an average score of 723; Wisconsin at 720; and South Dakota at 718.

For the other three New England states, Massachusetts was No. 6 with an average score of 718, Maine was No. 13 a 715 and Connecticut was No. 18 at 711.

In 2022, Rhode Island ranked No. 19 and in 2020 the state ranked No. 33. No study was conducted in 2021.

Mississippi had the lowest average score in the nation at 672, according to the study, below Louisiana at 677; Alabama and Texas, which were both at 680; and Georgia at 682.