Stulik breathes new life into vintage shop in Warren

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

When Christine Stulik first visited The Lady Next Door in Warren as a theater student, she didn’t have much familiarity with vintage clothing. But the store’s original owner, Sandy Nathanson, was a veteran in the theater industry. For around 20 years, Nathanson had worked as props mistress and set decorator at Trinity Repertory Company in…