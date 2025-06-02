Sturdy Health named to Becker’s ‘150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare in 2025’ list

ATTLEBORO – Sturdy Health was recently named one of the “150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare in 2025″ by Becker’s Hospital Review.

The annual list highlights organizations that support their staff, including “comprehensive benefits, opportunities for both personal and professional growth, inclusive and empowering work environments, and resources that promote a healthy work-life balance.”

“Being named among the top places to work in health care is a testament to both our culture and the incredible people who make up the Sturdy team,” said Natalie Cook, Sturdy’s vice president and chief human resources officer. “As we expand and invest in new facilities, we remain just as focused on creating a work environment where staff feel valued and supported.”

The publication said Sturdy employees benefit from a package that includes employer-funded pension plans, wellness programs such as Hinge Health, tuition and loan forgiveness, and voluntary benefits.

Becker’s also noted the health system’s employee recognition programs, mentorship opportunities and high employee satisfaction scores.

“Being a great place to work matters to us. It’s something we focus on every day,” said Aimee Brewer, CEO and president of Sturdy Health. “People have options when it comes to where they work, and that motivates us to build a workplace where our team feels supported and finds real meaning in what they do.”

