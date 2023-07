Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Providence Restaurant Weeks is getting underway July 9-22. Enjoy two weeks of special dining offers brought to you by the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau. The initiative, in which participating restaurants feature deals and specials for lunch and dinner, is inclusive of more than just the capital city. Restaurants all over the state, as…