‘Sunnyside,’ historic cottage in Narragansett, sells for $2.25M

NARRAGANSETT – A historic cottage in Narragansett known as “Sunnyside” recently sold for $2.25 million, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

The property at 65 Gibson Ave. marked the third biggest home sale in Narragansett so far this year as of March 10, according to the real estate firm, citing data from the State-Wide Multiple Listing Service.

The 4,365-square-foot home was constructed in 1888, and is also known as the “Louis Sherry Cottage.”

The home is part of the Kentara Green, a manicured central green area on the Narragansett Pier, which contains several other historic cottages and once featured a restaurant and casino that was destroyed in a fire in 1912. The historic shingle-style cottages that formed a compound around Kentara Green were designed by architects McKim, Mead & White, a firm that also designed the Rhode Island Statehouse and the main campus of Columbia University.

“This property offers the perfect mix of historic charm and detail, together with the creature comforts of modern updates – and all just blocks from the Atlantic Ocean,” said Susan Radesca, of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, who represented the buyer along with the firm’s The Soby Fox Team.

The sellers in the property sale were represented by David Carty, owner and operator of Carty Realty.

The home, which stands on a 0.59-acre lot, contains five bedrooms and five bathrooms, two full bathrooms and two half bathrooms, according to property records.

The Narragansett property also features two fireplaces and a 650-square-foot wraparound porch, according to property records. According to Carty Realty, the historic home features a modern kitchen with marble countertops and a center island, with high-end stainless steel appliances, a formal dining room with crown moldings, and an en-suite with its own marble bathtub.

The property also comes with a carriage house that was built in 2015, which can be used for entertainment and gatherings, with five-panel bifold doors that open up all the way, along with concrete countertops, shiplap walls and cathedral ceilings, according to Carty Realty. The carriage house was updated in 2019, with new siding, red cedar shingles and new gutters, along with custom mahogany entry doors, a whole house generator and a natural gas heating sytem, according to the real estate firm.

The property also features a three-car garage and a fire pit.

Marc Larocque is a PBN freelance writer.