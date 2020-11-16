“Sunnyside” owners among 2020 Rhody Awards for Historic Preservation winners

PROVIDENCE – The winners of the 2020 Rhody Awards for Historic Preservation were announced Monday by Preserve Rhode Island and the R.I. Historical Preservation and Heritage Commission.

The awards honor individuals, organizations and projects for their contributions to the preservation of Rhode Island’s historic places.

The awardees this year include:

Henry A. L. Brown received the Antoinette F. Downing Volunteer Service Award.

Mary Anthony received the Frederick C. Williamson Professional Leadership Award for efforts to support capital projects, revolving funds, real estate training for preservationists and efforts to integrate land conservation and historic preservation.

Peter and Sue Metzger were awarded the Historic Homeowner Award for the restoration of the “Sunnyside” home in Newport.

Caragh Development was given a Historic Preservation Project Award for the rehabilitation of Pawtucket’s Church Grammar School into apartments.

The City of Newport was awarded a Historic Preservation Project Award for its careful restoration of the window sash at the Edward King House Senior Center.

Urban Smart Growth was awarded a Historic Preservation Project Award for the multiphase transformation of Pawtucket’s Hope Webbing Mill into Hope Artiste Village.

A historic preservation award was given to House Speaker Nicholas A. Mattiello, Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, the Joint Committee on Legislative Services, and the Division of Capital Asset Management for the restoration and upgrade of the Rhode Island Statehouse Legislative Chambers.

The Southeast Lighthouse Foundation was awarded a Historic Preservation Project Award for the disassembly, repair, fabrication of missing elements and reassembly of the cast-iron masonry structural system of the Southeast Lighthouse on Block Island.

Hopkins Hollow Cemetery Corp. was awarded a Historic Preservation Project Award for the restoration of the Hopkins Hollow Church in Coventry.

Jonathan Savage was awarded a Historic Preservation Project Award for relocating and restoring the Miss Lorraine Diner in Pawtucket.