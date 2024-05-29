SupplyRI announces new offshore wind partnerships

PROVIDENCE – Two offshore wind companies will join SupplyRI as new procurers, R.I. Commerce Corp. announced last week.

As program “anchors,” Vineyard Offshore and Avangrid will support “local businesses in Rhode Island through procuring Rhode Island-sourced goods and services for local offshore wind energy projects,” R.I. Commerce said in an announcement.

Avangrid, a member of the Spain-based Iberdrola Group, operates in 24 U.S. states and has approximately $45 billion in assets, according to R.I. Commerce. Avangrid is also leading the Vineyard 1 project, which will connect New England with a green energy grid, in addition to other offshore wind projects along the East Coast.

Vineyard Offshore, located in New Bedford, oversees the Vineyard Wind 2 project, which is slated to provide 1,200 megawatts of wind energy across Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts.

In a statement, Avangrid CEO Pedro Azagra said that offshore wind in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut “creates an opportunity to deliver an urgent energy, climate and economic solution” to the region.

“New England Wind is an exceptionally mature offshore wind proposal that offers the urgency, ambition and certainty needed to build on the success of Vineyard Wind 1 and continue the development of Rhode Island’s growing clean energy workforce,” Azagra said.

SupplyRI is a public-private initiative that fosters connections between Rhode Island institutions and area suppliers.

Jennifer Cullen, director of labor, workforce and local content at Vineyard Offshore, highlighted the program’s mission while emphasizing the region’s offshore wind potential.

Through its work with SupplyRI, Vineyard Offshore will help to “ensure that homegrown businesses, and the people they employ, have clear paths to opportunity in this burgeoning American industry,” Cullen said.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.