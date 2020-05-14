Survey: 31% of respondents missed housing payments in May

PROVIDENCE – Nearly a third of Americans responding to a survey missed their rent mortgage or rental payments, according to data released by Apartment List, an online platform for rental housing.

This deepens the delinquencies seen in April, when one-quarter of respondents said they had missed the payment due that month.

The national survey was distributed online during the first week of May, and responses were collected from 4,000 renters and homeowners. They were asked if they could pay their housing bills. It was the second such survey conducted by Apartment List.

In Rhode Island, Gov. Gina M. Raimondo recently announced a program to help tenants who have had trouble keeping up with monthly payments. The program is funded with $1.5 million in federal housing funds and is targeting low-income residents who are threatened by eviction.

- Advertisement -

In the Apartment List survey, most people who missed their rental or housing payments in April said they had made it up over the month. But the survey data collected in May indicates a larger share now have trouble paying housing bills.

The survey found that people working from home had an easier time affording the housing payment. They had a delinquency rate of 10% less, according to Apartment List.

Despite the arrival of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act stimulus checks in April, those who received the funds were only slightly less behind on their rent or mortgage, the survey found.

Despite the struggles, strong eviction and foreclosure protections and the gradual reopening of economies in several states had respondents feeling more confident about the future in May, compared with April, Apartment List found.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.