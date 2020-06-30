Survey: Two-thirds of voters find R.I. moving at ‘right pace’

SMITHFIELD — Almost two-thirds of Rhode Islanders believe Gov. Gina M. Raimondo is reopening the state’s economy at the right pace, according to a new survey from the Hassenfeld Institute for Public Leadership at Bryant University.

The survey, conducted by Fleming & Associates of Cumberland, also found about two-thirds of state voters were very or somewhat comfortable with returning to work outside their homes.

More than half of the respondents, however, said they are somewhat or very comfortable at dining inside restaurants. And voters appear to be divided, across all comfort categories, about sending children in K-12 back to school.

The survey was conducted between June 18-22 through a combination of calls to landlines and cellphones. About 72 percent of the surveys were conducted over landlines.

The sampling of 400 registered voters included about 23% under age 40. About 39% identified as Democrats, while 12% identified as Republicans and 47% identified as independents.

When asked whether the governor was proceeding to open the state economy at the right pace, too fast, or too slow, 66% of respondents selected ‘right pace’ but the results skewed by age and by political party.

Older residents, those aged 60 and above, were more likely to say the state was reopening at the right pace. Younger respondents, particularly those aged 40-59, had a larger proportion saying the state was reopening too slowly.

Among Republicans, the responses were divided on the question, with 48% saying the governor was moving the state to reopen at the right pace, while 46% said the state was reopening too slowly.

Seventy-eight percent of registered Democrats said the state was reopening at the right pace.

For the complete results, please visit the Hassenfeld Institute website at https://hassenfeld.bryant.edu/.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.