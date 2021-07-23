Survive and advance

By
-
Dan McConaghy was named executive director of the R.I. Convention Center Authority in March after an eight-month stint as deputy director of the R.I. Department of Administration. Prior to that, McConaghy worked in real estate and construction. / PBN PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY
Dan McConaghy was named executive director of the R.I. Convention Center Authority in March after an eight-month stint as deputy director of the R.I. Department of Administration. Prior to that, McConaghy worked in real estate and construction. / PBN PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY
Daniel P. McConaghy | R.I. Convention Center Authority executive director There’s a popular phrase in the college basketball universe: Survive and advance. It’s about using the tools you have to find a path to success, even when the circumstances are less than ideal. Rhode Island’s hospitality and tourism sector epitomized that mindset during the COVID-19…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR