By PBN Connect -

Susana Conklin has over 25 years’ experience in healthcare. She most recently served as the Director of Provider Network Management for Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island. In this role, she was responsible for all aspects of provider relationships including network strategy and adequacy; negotiation and contracting; development and implementation of various reimbursement methodologies; provider relations and communication; and delegated entity oversight. She is experienced in commercial products, including those that are part of the ACA, Medicare, Medicaid Managed Care and the CMS Financial Alignment Initiative.

In her role at PCHC, Susana serves as the Chief of Staff, with oversight to the PMO.