Sushi X-Press, Dojo properties on Thayer to be replaced by 4-story, mixed-use building

PROVIDENCE – The closed down Sushi X-Press, Dojo smoke shop and Army Navy Surplus store properties on Thayer Street will make way for a new four-story building under a plan submitted to city officials.

Michael Boutros and his Two Cousins LLC is scheduled to appear before the Providence City Plan Commission Tuesday at 4:45 p.m. seeking approval of a combined preliminary and master stage plan to demolish the existing properties at 279 Thayer Street and replace them with a new building, with two commercial units on the ground floor and 12 apartments on the upper three stories. Boutros is a Thayer Street business owner whose family operates the popular East Side Pockets falafel shop across the street, and he also owns the neighboring China Town on Thayer and the nearby Mike’s Calzones.

Project renderings show the new building built close up to the neighboring Urban Outfitters store, with just a small gap separating the two structures. The facade of the proposed building features an inverted “L” shape running up the side of the structure and under the roofline.

The new building on the 4,900-square-foot 279 Thayer St. property would be 49 feet tall, according to a staff report on the plans published by the Providence Department of Planning and Development. The staff report didn’t specify any proposed commercial tenants for the building.

According to public records, Two Cousins LLC bought the 279 Thayer St. property for $2 million in December 2020 from Jesse Berman and Sheryl Berman.

The project does not require any variances or exceptions to zoning regulations for the property, which is part of a C-2 zoning district with an I-3E overlay. The Providence Department of Planning and Development recommended that the Providence City Plan Commission should delegate final plan approval to department staff.

“The building’s design and materials conform to the design requirements of the C-2 zone with no design waivers required,” according to the staff report. “The proposed development is consistent with the city’s comprehensive plan and/or has satisfactorily addressed the issues where there may be inconsistencies.”

