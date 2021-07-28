Suttell named president of Conference of Chief Justices

Register to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Already a Subscriber or Registrant? Login now Register to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Register Now

PROVIDENCE – R.I. Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul A. Suttell on Wednesday was named president of the national Conference of Chief Justices. Suttell this week will also begin serving as chairman of the National Center for State Courts board of directors. CCJ develops policies and educational programs designed to improve court operations. It also acts…