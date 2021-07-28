Suttell named president of Conference of Chief Justices

RAISING THE BAR: Paul A. Suttell is poised to succeed Frank J. Williams as chief justice of the R.I. Supreme Court. /
R.I. SUPREME COURT Chief Justice Paul A. Suttell on Wednesday was named president of the national Conference of Chief Justices.
