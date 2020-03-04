Swan Point Cemetery Names Thomas Rubyck Family Counselor

Swan Point Cemetery, an active, nonsectarian garden cemetery located in Providence, Rhode Island, announces the appointment of Thomas Rubyck to the position of Family Counselor. In this capacity, he is responsible for building relationships with prospects and families in the local community to increase awareness of offerings available at the cemetery while implementing a proactive sales program.

Prior to his appointment, Rubyck held a number of positions, including: Account Manager at ESM Ferolie in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Shelf Management Specialist with Sure Winner Foods, Saco, Maine; and Key Account Specialist at Polar Beverages, Worcester, Massachusetts. Rubyck earned his associate’s degree from Community College of Rhode Island in Lincoln. Rubyck resides in Attleboro, Massachusetts.