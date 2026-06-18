Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal moves to East Office Building

PROVIDENCE – After 11 years at the Turks Head Building, brokerage and appraisal firm Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal relocated within downtown Providence to the East Office Building at Union Station, the company recently announced.

The firm’s new office is located at 56 Exchange Terrace, Suite 310, in the East Office Building, a five-story office building adjacent to Kennedy Plaza and Providence Station.

Sweeney Real Estate said the move marks the next phase of the company’s growth while still maintaining its presence in downtown Providence, where it has operated for more than a decade.

“The relocation reinforces the firm’s continued investment in Providence as its base of operations,” the company said in an announcement about the move.

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Founded and owned by Thomas Sweeney, Sweeney Real Estate provides commercial real estate brokerage, appraisal and consulting services throughout Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts, working with property owners, developers, businesses and institutional clients.

Sweeney Real Estate has been serving the Rhode Island commercial real estate market for more than 15 years and has developed a practice focused on brokerage, valuation and advisory services, the company said.

The East Office Building contains approximately 37,500 square feet of office space and is home to a mix of professional tenants, including firms in the legal, engineering, accounting, real estate and renewable energy sectors, according to commercial property records.

The relocation also keeps Sweeney Real Estate in Providence’s central business district, near Interstate 95, Interstate 195, the city’s courthouse complex and public transit connections through Kennedy Plaza and Providence Station.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.