T.F. Green Airport lands $10M for infrastructure, tech upgrades

WARWICK – When Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport’s original terminal was constructed in 1993 and was designed to support 2.4 million passengers annually. But over the next five years, airport officials anticipate the airport will exceed that number by 1 million passengers.

To help Rhode Island keep up with this increase, the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded the airport a $10 million grant through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Terminals Program.

The funding will support upgrades that “sustain current and future air traffic and passenger demands, drive competition, and enhance environmental sustainability and energy efficiency,” according to a joint announcement by Rhode Island’s congressional delegates, who announced the grant last week.

Specific improvements include backup power and water upgrades, expanded seating, improvements to common areas, mechanical updates, increased American with Disabilities Act accessibility measures, and local architectural elements that create a “sense of place” in the concourse.

Officials lauded the funding as an investment into the state’s broader economy.

“Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport is an economic engine and the gateway to the Ocean State for many visitors,” Sen. Jack Reed said in a statement. “Upgrading the concourse will ensure the airport continues to offer a world-class experience for all and can continue to support a high-volume of traffic.

“This is a forward-looking investment in a crucial piece of public infrastructure,” he continued. “It will strengthen not just the airport, but local businesses, tourism and our economy as well and help accommodate future growth.”

The Federal Aviation Administration is housed within the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.