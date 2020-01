Subscriber-only Content This article is available only to PBN Subscribers. To get unlimited access, please subscribe by following the link below. Subscribe Now Already a subscriber? Login now

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

In early October 2017, a crowd of state and federal officials descended on T.F. Green Airport in Warwick, celebrating the completion of a runway extension that promised more international flights and, eventually, new nonstop trips to the West Coast. Under a tent set up for the gathering not far from the end of Runway 5,…