T.F. Green first R.I. location to use GoodMaps indoor navigation tool

WARWICK – Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport this month become the first location in Rhode Island to deploy GoodMaps, an indoor navigation and interactive digital mapping system designed to foster inclusivity for travelers.

The initiative is designed to improve customer service at the airport by offering an enhanced experience for travelers “who may be anxious, unfamiliar with the airport, or seeking independent navigation during their holiday travel,” according to a news release.

Officials said they want to ensure all visitors and travelers can navigate the airport “with ease and confidence,” adding that they “recognize that every passenger deserves an exceptional travel experience.”

GoodMaps utilizes LiDAR indoor mapping and artificial intelligence applications, including camera-based positioning technology to determine a user’s location, providing turn-by-turn directions without the need to install additional hardware.

GoodMaps representatives will provide a live demonstration at T.F. Green on Jan. 29, 2025, at 10 a.m.

Created by the American Printing House for the Blind in 2019, the GoodMaps app is available for free download on both iOS and Android devices.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.