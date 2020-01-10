T.F. Green gets $5.5M reimbursement for security upgrades

T.F. GREEN AIRPORT has been allocated $5.5 million in federal funds to reimburse it for security upgrades following 9/11. / PBN FILE PHOTO/ MICHAEL SALERNO
WARWICK – T.F. Green Airport will get $5.5 million in federal funds for reimbursement for post-9/11 security upgrades.

The funds are part of $40 million being distributed nationwide to several airports as reimbursement for baggage screening systems and security improvements, according to Sen. Jack Reed. The Rhode Island Democrat joined officials at the airport on Friday to announce the funds.

The funds are overseen by the Transportation Security Administration and were allocated in the 2020 appropriations law.

