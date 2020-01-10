T.F. Green gets $5.5M reimbursement for security upgrades

WARWICK – T.F. Green Airport will get $5.5 million in federal funds for reimbursement for post-9/11 security upgrades.

The funds are part of $40 million being distributed nationwide to several airports as reimbursement for baggage screening systems and security improvements, according to Sen. Jack Reed. The Rhode Island Democrat joined officials at the airport on Friday to announce the funds.

The funds are overseen by the Transportation Security Administration and were allocated in the 2020 appropriations law.

Chris Bergenheim is the PBN web editor. You may reach him at Bergenheim@PBN.com.

