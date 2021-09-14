T.F. Green named among best airports in U.S. in Travel + Leisure reader awards

WARWICK – Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport has been named the No. 3 domestic airport in Travel + Leisure’s 2021 World’s Best Awards, the R.I. Airport Corp. said Tuesday.

The awards are based on a survey of readers of the magazine. Voting took place from Jan. 11 through May 10.

The magazine said that some readers in the survey said they preferred T.F. Green over Boston Logan International Airport, citing cleanliness, size of the airport and the amount of time it takes to get through the airport to a flight.

“This well-deserved honor brings significant national recognition to Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport, as well as our state, and provides a helpful boost to Rhode Island’s travel and tourism industry as the state and nation continue our recovery,” stated Gov. Daniel J McKee.

Portland Oregon International Airport was named the top airport in the awards this year, followed by Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport in Georgia.

“I would like to congratulate the R.I. Airport Corp. family on an outstanding job achieving another recognition as one of the nation’s best airports,” said Iftikhar Ahmad, CEO and president of RIAC, in a statement. “Happy passengers ultimately help increase the airport’s contributions to the travel and tourism economy of our great state.”

T.F. Green was the only airport in New England awarded in Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards this year.

In addition, three local resorts were also awarded by readers this year, as they were named among the “Top 10 New England Resort Hotels” awards for 2021.

Brenton Hotel in Newport was named No. 6 in New England; The Vanderbilt, Auberge Resorts Collection in Newport was named No. 8; and Weekapaug Inn in Westerly was named No. 10.