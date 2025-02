Registration Deadline is Feb 14, 2025. Due to the nature of this program, no extensions can be granted.

WARWICK – Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport has added Bermuda to its growing list of nonstop destinations. BermudAir, the flag-carrier airline for Bermuda, will begin biweekly, nonstop flights from T.F. Green to the island nation on May 22, the R.I. Airport Corp. announced Thursday. “This new nonstop connection will allow local travelers to experience

BermudAir, the flag-carrier airline for Bermuda,

will begin biweekly, nonstop flights from T.F. Green to the island nation on May 22, the R.I. Airport Corp. announced Thursday.

“This new nonstop connection will allow local travelers to experience Bermuda's vibrant island culture, while also providing Bermudians an opportunity to enjoy their own 'Rhode Island getaway' and enjoy all that New England has to offer,” said Jonathan N. Savage, board chairman of the R.I. Airport Corp.

Flights will be scheduled twice weekly year-round on Thursdays and Sundays and will be operated on Embraer 175 twin-engine jets. The jets have 70 coach and business class seats in a 2 by 2 configuration with no middle seats.

“Bermuda and New England have always shared a special connection, and we’re thrilled to make travel between the two even more convenient,” said Adam Scott, CEO and founder of BermudAir. “With this new nonstop route, Rhode Islanders can swap the mainland for an island escape in just a few short hours, enjoying the relaxation, adventure and rich culture Bermuda has to offer – all with the comfort and reliability of BermudAir.”

Rhode Island has well-established connections with Bermuda. It includes the acclaimed biannual Newport Bermuda Sailing Race, University of Rhode Island's Marine Biology Semester in Bermuda program, and the Rhode Island Football Club's preseason exhibition tournament held in Bermuda each February.

T.F. Green also announced on Jan. 15 that JetBlue Airways Corp. will offer daily flights from Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City.