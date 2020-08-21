T.F. Green to transfer all air traffic to primary runway in September

WARWICK – T.F. Green Airport will shift all flights to its primary runway for the next several months, to accommodate federal upgrades to its secondary runway.

The adjustment is expected to take effect in September and end in January 2021. It will result in a slight increase in frequency of flights from the main runway — called 5/23 — which may be noticeable to Warwick residents who live south and north of the airport, according to T.F. Green officials.

Residents who live east or west of the airport may notice the decrease in air traffic.

Because flights have been substantially cut to the airport due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the volume of air traffic remains well below what it was a year ago. Airport officials, in a news release, said no more than five or six commercial aircraft are now using the secondary runway on a daily basis.

T.F. Green estimated its overall traffic at 20% of previous levels.

The runway improvements to the so-called crosswind runway are expected to be completed by the end of 2021. Nearly $25 million in federal funds for the design and construction of the runway improvements were appropriated in 2018.

