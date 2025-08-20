Taco CEO to be inducted into Women in Manufacturing Association’s Hall of Fame

CRANSTON – Cheryl Merchant, CEO of Taco Comfort Solutions and Taco parent Taco Family of Cos., will be inducted into the 2025 class of the Women in Manufacturing Association’s Hall of Fame.

Merchant is one of 12 women selected nationwide for the recognition. She will receive her official induction during the association’s WiM SUMMIT, scheduled to take place Oct. 12-14 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

The Women in Manufacturing Association’s Hall of Fame recognizes women who have made remarkable contributions throughout their careers in the industry and are “distinguished by their commitment to supporting, promoting and inspiring other women in manufacturing,” according to the association.

Inductees are nominated by their colleagues and industry peers and selected by a panel from the association’s executive committee and leadership.

Allison Grealis, association president and founder, said recipients “have not only advanced excellence in manufacturing but have also paved the way for future generations through their leadership and dedication to building more-inclusive workplaces.”

Merchant joined Taco Family of Cos. in 2019 as president of global operations, and in March 2020 was promoted to CEO of both Taco Family of Cos. and Cranston-based manufacturer Taco Comfort Solutions. Since then, the company has doubled its revenues and added more than 350 employees.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.