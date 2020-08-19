“Take it Outside” campaign will push for more street closures, Wi-Fi hotspots

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Gina M. Raimondo is preparing to launch a new campaign to encourage the closure of more streets in Rhode Island for shopping, dining and other business-related activities.

The “Take it Outside” initiative will also aim to set up more outdoor Wi-Fi spots so people can work on their computers outdoors.

The campaign will be a collaboration among R.I. Commerce Corp., R.I. Department of Health and R.I. Department of Business Regulation and R.I. Department of Environmental Management.

Raimondo said the state will work with municipalities to close down streets for outdoor meetings, workout classes on state property instead of inside fitness centers, and outdoor dining and shopping. Studies indicate that COVID-19 spreads less easily in outdoor settings.

Raimondo said she will provide more information next week.

The governor also noted that Rhode Island has been removed from travel advisories in Connecticut, New York and New Jersey, but remained on Massachusetts’ list.

“[Rhode Island being on Massachusetts’ travel advisory] is hurting a lot of our businesses,” said Raimondo. “It’s heartbreaking to hear from these small businesses that are losing more because of the travel ban.”