Tanya is a member of the Tax Group and the Private Equity Co-Sourcing Practice. She has more than 14 years of experience providing tax services to a variety of industries, including venture capital and private equity funds, as well as private companies. Tanya has experience assisting clients with federal, state and foreign tax planning and compliance projects. She received both her Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Master of Professional Accountancy from Bryant University.
Home PBN Connect People on the Move Tanya Silva Promoted to Managing Director at CBIZ
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
Forgot your password? Get help
Privacy Policy
Password recovery
Recover your password
A password will be e-mailed to you.