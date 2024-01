We have a great line-up of panelists. Get your tickets today!

PROVIDENCE – With the General Assembly back in session and state agencies looking for approval of fiscal 2025 funding requests, every dollar counts.

According to the most recent data on tax delinquency published by the R.I. Division of Taxation, the top ten scofflaws for individual income and business taxes owe the state close to $60 million.

The division publishes running lists of the top 100 businesses and top 100 individuals who owe the most income taxes in a bid to collect the money. The running lists are usually updated twice per year, according to spokesperson, Paul Grimaldi,

and contain each taxpayer's name, address, and the total amount owed including interest and penalties.

The legislation authoring the list publication was approved in 2003. In 2011, the statute was amended to also include the top 100 delinquent businesses.

Number one on the business list as of October 2023 is S & P Temporary Help Services Inc., a Providence employment agency whose owner, Cheang Chea, was sentenced in 2010 to two years in federal prison for failing to pay millions of dollars in federal withholding.

Topping the individual list is Richard Shanley, a Warwick resident who owes $3.1 million. He replaces West Palm Beach residents William J. and Marielle T. Reilly, who are now in second place and still owe the state $2.29 million.

Former Alex and Ani LLC CEO Giovanni Feroce owed $1.23 million in April 2023. His bill has now climbed to $1.4 million. Former professional boxer Vinny Paz, who was 12th last year, moved down to 14th on the updated list and still owes $446,343.

Back in April 2023, PBN reported the amount of money owed by the state’s top income tax delinquents grew 50% in the previous five years.

Included in the fiscal 2023 state budget was a change to the penalty interest rate for back due taxes from 18% to 12%.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@pbn.com.