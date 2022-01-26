Taylor Box, Taco to be honored at R.I. Manufacturers Association awards dinner

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Manufacturers Association will host its annual awards dinner at the Graduate Providence hotel on Feb. 15.

Taylor Box Co. and Taco Comfort Solutions will be honored for their contributions to the growth and success of manufacturing in Rhode Island, according to a statement from the association.

Both companies are third-generation, family-owned manufacturers in business for more than 100 years. Taylor Box, of Warren, makes custom rigid paperboard boxes for companies in all industries. Taco Comfort Solutions is a heating, cooling and plumbing system manufacturer based in Cranston.

Individual tickets to the event are $155. Tickets for a table of 8 are $1,240. Sponsors and advertisers attend for no charge.

- Advertisement -

The Feb. 15 event is from 5:30 to 9 p.m. The Graduate Providence is at 11 Dorrance St. in Providence. Registration can be made here.

For information, contact Haley Noviello at 401- 965-5886 or haleyn.tmwproductions@gmail.com.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.