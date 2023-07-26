Taylor Farms New England settles chemical accident violations for $650K

PROVIDENCE – The Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Justice on Wednesday reached a settlement with Taylor Farms New England Inc. to resolve alleged violations stemming from a chemical accident in April 2020 at the company’s food processing facility in North Kingstown.

Taylor Farms will pay $650,000 in civil penalties and implement safety improvements companywide in response to a chemical accident after a forklift bumped into an evaporator containing anhydrous ammonia that is used in the company’s refrigeration system. The leak forced hundreds of employees to be evacuated, shut a road down, destroyed food, and 14 employees required medical evaluation.

The evaporator hit during the incident was moved to the fruit storage room in 2019 after an EPA inspection identified numerous concerns, including that the facility’s evaporators were not protected from potential forklift impacts – even though the company’s own hazard analysis had recommended protecting certain evaporators from impacts.

EPA issued an administrative compliance order to the facility on June 11, 2020, to require the company to correct Clean Air Act and Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act violations and referred the case to the Department of Justice. EPA also coordinated with the Occupational Health and Safety Administration, which issued its own citations.

- Advertisement -

Some of the key violations alleged in the complaint include failure to identify hazards, including from changes made to the facility; failure to timely follow through on recommendations made in the company’s process hazard analysis; failure to document compliance with recognized and generally accepted good engineering practices; and failure to adequately coordinate with local emergency response and planning organizations.

Taylor Farms completed most of the compliance work needed at the Rhode Island facility after EPA issued its compliance order in 2020.

Taylor Farms New England manufactures and stores perishable prepared foods for grocery stores and other retail businesses at a decommissioned naval air base in North Kingstown. It has 19 facilities across the United States.