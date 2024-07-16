TD Bank appoints commercial market president for R.I., Conn.

PROVIDENCE – TD Bank has appointed Steve Moroney as its commercial market president for Connecticut and Rhode Island. Moroney is based in New Haven, Conn.

As commercial market president for Connecticut and Rhode Island, Moroney will lead TD’s commercial relationship teams and oversee TD’s local commercial and small-business lending and deposit portfolios, the bank said.

New Jersey-based TD Bank N.A. is a subsidiary of Canadian financial institution Toronto-Dominion Bank. TD Bank is the seventh-largest bank in Rhode Island in terms of deposits, according to 2023 financial data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

The bank had $1.77 billion in deposits in Rhode Island and nine branches as of June 2023, the FDIC said.

“Steve is a long-tenured TD colleague and dedicated people leader with immense commercial banking and small-business lending experience that is sure to serve him well in this role,” said Sheryl McQuade, regional president of New England for TD Bank. “He has consistently delivered impressive commercial lending growth for nearly a decade, and I am excited to work closely with him as he and our entire team continue to deliver for our customers, colleagues and communities across all of Greater New England.”

TD Bank said Moroney joined the company 20 years ago as a senior credit analyst in commercial lending. He was promoted to the role of regional vice president supporting the Westchester, N.Y., and Fairfield, Conn., areas in 2015. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania.

Outside of his role at the bank, Moroney serves on the boards of directors for the Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce, the Connecticut Business & Industry Association and the Women’s Business Development Council. He previously served on the boards of directors for the United Way of Westchester and Putnam in New York, the Bridgeport Regional Business Council and the Westchester Bankers Association.