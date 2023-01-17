TD Bank to keep its name on the Garden for another 20 years

BOSTON – TD Bank, NA is keeping its name on the iconic TD Garden in Boston for another 20 years.

The bank and Delaware North, which owns and operates the sports arena, recently announced an agreement that extends TD Bank’s naming rights on the venue through 2045, according to a news release. The original agreement, inked in 2005, was set to expire in 2025.

In addition to extending the naming rights, TD Bank has also renewed its status as the official bank for the Boston Bruins through 2045, the release stated.

TD Bank is also committing $15 million in community arts programming under the new agreement, including programs to give free event tickets to nominees from underserved communities, and to commission local artists from underrepresented communities for projects in and around TD Garden, the release stated.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

TD Bank, which is based in Delaware, has a little over 3% share of the Rhode Island deposit market and 10 branches in Rhode Island, according to PBN’s 2023 Book of Lists.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.