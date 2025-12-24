Teamsters union files unfair labor practice charges against Airgas USA, which has a Warwick facility

PROVIDENCE – The International Brotherhood of Teamsters has filed nationwide unfair labor practice charges against Airgas USA LLC, alleging the breach of several federal labor laws, including issuing threats, lockouts, discharges and retaliating against workers for exercising their rights and failing to negotiate.

Airgas, an Air Liquide company, is a U.S. supplier of industrial, medical and specialty gases, as well as hardgoods and related products, including safety products, ammonia products and process chemicals. It has more than 1,400 locations nationwide, including a facility in Warwick.

Airgas Teamsters have been on strike since June over unfair practices, starting with Teamsters Local 701 in New Brunswick, N.J.

The company has one facility in Warwick after consolidating its Providence location in 2024. Members of Local 251 in Rhode Island work as truck drivers and gas cylinder fillers, supplying gases to many Rhode Island facilities in Providence and Bristol, as well as the Air National Guard, Naval Base Newport, Raytheon, Fuji Film and General Dynamics Electric Boat.

“Airgas has the resources to do the right thing, but they continue to abuse our members and break the law,” said Juan Campos, Teamsters Tankhaul division director. “Management has attacked our members, harmed their families and put their safety at risk. As Teamsters, we will always fight to protect our members’ rights.”

The strikes have extended to 15 facilities across 11 states. Throughout this period, Airgas has since terminated and suspended members in Pennsylvania and California, and locked out members in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, California, Ohio and New Jersey.

“Management keeps shifting the goal posts and acts like they’re above the law,” said Shawn Diaz, Airgas Teamster and Local 701 shop steward. “We want to return to work, but the company, which rakes in billions annually, refuses to offer a fair contract that we rightfully deserve.”

Airgas has accumulated more than $8 million in legal penalties from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Environmental Protection Agency and the National Labor Relations Board. In 2016, a U.S. District Court in Florida ordered Airgas to pay $7 million for hazardous waste violations.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.