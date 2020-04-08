Tech Collective conference focuses on uncertainty, change in turbulent times

PROVIDENCE – Tech Collective will host a free Zoom conference entitled “Navigate Uncertainty and Change in Turbulent Times,” featuring speaker Linda Pritcher.

Pritcher is co-founder and principal consultant at Your Kinda Genius of Littleton, Mass., a coaching company for professionals and individuals.

The free conference will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on April 16.

Pritcher will discuss being “real-time responsive,” as opposed to reactive, to turbulence and change in these days of the coronavirus, as well as with other challenges.

- Advertisement -

Pritcher, who has worked as a designer, product creator and business builder, founded two businesses or her own and helps others create or grow their companies.

Registration can be made here. After registering, participants will get an email with instructions on how to join the meeting.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.