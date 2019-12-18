PROVIDENCE – Tech Collective’s Women in Tech Mentor Program is gearing up for its spring cohort with upcoming information sessions on Jan. 8 and on Jan. 17.

Both hourlong morning sessions, at 8:30 and 9:30, respectively, are for women looking to learn more about the program and its potential value. The program matches women with experienced professionals who are available to them to answer questions, share advice and provide support in the tech industry.

Mentors and mentees are matched based on their areas of strength and desired growth, according to Tech Collective. Both parties receive training before the partnership begins.

The spring cohort begins in February and continues through the end of May.

Tech Collective members get placement priority; mentee and mentor matches are not guaranteed, but every effort is made to connect those who apply. The Women in Tech Mentor Program, which began in 2012, offers two mentorship programs each year, from February to May and then from October to January.

The information sessions will be held at Tech Collective, 181 Valley St., Providence. For more information, contact Kris.Turgeon@tech-collective.org.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.