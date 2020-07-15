Tech Collective webinar to explore how to narrow risk for data projects

PROVIDENCE – Tech Collective has organized a free webinar featuring a presentation by Trilix and Blackburn Labs called “Dodging the Pitfalls of Data Failure.”

Presenters are Rob Ulmschneider, director of business intelligence solutions at Trilix, a business-management consulting firm based in Cranston, and Julie Blackburn, chief data scientist at Blackburn Labs, a Providence software and app development company.

As many as 70% to 90% of data projects can fail, say industry experts, according to the event announcement. The virtual session will cover managing data project expectations; streamlining communication; and optimizing project planning. Solutions, studies and discussion of common issues will all be part of the session.

The webinar will be held on July 16 from noon to 12:30 p.m. on the Microsoft Teams platform. It is meant for anyone who is or will be involved in a data project team, according to organizers.

- Advertisement -

Registration can be made here. Links for the event will be sent out beforehand. If you do not receive a link, email info@tech-collective.org. Participants are asked to turn their cameras on so all can connect while they learn.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.