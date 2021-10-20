Tech-enabled laundry service HappyNest sees growth with partners, hires

EAST GREENWICH – Tech-enabled laundry pickup and delivery service HappyNest saw record growth in 2021, the company reports, servicing almost 7,000 customers each month with an average of 14,000 pickups through 76 laundromat partners across 29 states and Washington, D.C.

The growth came in the form of sales, customer signups, 13 new hires and partner network size, as well as doubling the square footage of HappyNest headquarters, the company said in a statement.

The third quarter of 2021 brought 5,000 new signups for the HappyNest next-day pickup and delivery laundry service, the company said.

“As people’s lives get busier, the demand for pickup and delivery laundry services continues to grow,” said John MacKrell, CEO and founder of HappyNest, the former owner of Lighthouse Laundromats. “At HappyNest, we have developed an effective and supportive pickup and delivery laundry services business model that is not only profitable for laundromat owners but adds significant additional growth during their slow mid-week period.”

- Advertisement -

HappyNest works with local, vetted laundromat partners to provide affordable and ecofriendly pickup and delivery laundry services. HappyNest also provides a service area exclusive to its laundromat partners, as well as sustainable marketing programs and an intuitive consumer mobile app.

The company was founded in 2019.

In the third quarter of 2021, HappyNest laundered more than 1.2 million pounds of clothes.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.