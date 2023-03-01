Technology power issue impacting state offices; R.I. DMV forced to close

PROVIDENCE – An emergency power issue is impacting several online customer service functions with all Rhode Island state offices on Wednesday.

Various state offices, including the R.I. Division of Municipal Finance, the R.I. Division of Taxation and R.I. Division of Information Technology note that multiple customer service functions are temporarily unavailable. The system outage has also caused the R.I. Division of Motor Vehicles to close for the day. The DMV says all reservations that were scheduled for Wednesday will be honored at any division branch through the following week until March 10.

Additionally, the Community College of Rhode Island tweeted earlier Wednesday morning that it is experiencing IT network connection issues due to the outage.

R.I. Department of Administration spokesperson Laura Hart said Wednesday there was “an unplanned disruption of power” to the state’s primary data center, which required the IT division to temporarily shut down all online applications, including on state department websites. Hart says the state’s IT team is gradually restoring services and full services are anticipated to return by mid-afternoon on Wednesday.

(Update: Comment from R.I. Department of Administration spokesperson Laura Hart added in 4th paragraph.)

