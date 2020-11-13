Telemarketer sentenced to 33 months in prison after pleading to wire fraud

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

PROVIDENCE – Chirag Sachdeva, an Indian national, was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for his participation in a wire fraud scheme to steal money from bank accounts across the country, Aaron L. Weisman, U.S. Attorney for the District of Rhode Island, announced Nov. 9. Sachdeva admitted to participating in a technical support telemarketing…